So, Bollywood’s tall and beautiful, Deepika Padukone had made everyone talking. The nation has erupted with range of reactions that include kudos for taking a stand to being manipulative and using the opportunity to promote her upcoming movie CHHAPAAK based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, co-starring Vikrant Massey, the movie is helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

The beauty with brains arrived at the JNU campus yesterday around 7:30 pm, attended a public meeting for around 15 minutes and left after speaking to a few members of the students' union. Her appearance and decision not to make a statement/speech in general is a masterstroke according to me.

In one go, Deepika Padukone has fired multiple cylinders in her debut as a producer with CHHAPAAK. She has successfully has made people take ‘notice’ of her and even those who where till yesterday night least bothered about what happened in JNU and/or Deepika’s upcoming movie CHHAPAAK, are now talking and taking their stands. Very smartly Deepika has kept her ‘picture’ along with the debate on JNU attack that happened last Sunday.

The JNU case will take it’s twist and turns leading to other incidents an in amidst all of these the appearance of Deepika will be also talked about.

The million dollar question is what made Deepika to take a stand and why did she joined the JNU protest and what was the need to take a risk. The move had the potential to upset a huge section of people. Better and ‘safe’ option was to stand in solidarity with the mother of Nirbhaya, The horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape case finally saw the court issuing death warrant yesterday.

Well, if she had chosen to do so, then the same allegation of manipulation and using the opportunity to promote CHHAPAAK would be anyway making rounds.

And, if she has kept her silence and not done anything on Nirbhaya or JNU then some people would have triggered the age old debate of top celebrities not taking strong stand/reacting on sensitive issues.

Interestingly, the JNU matter had more potential to trigger a nationwide debate and Deepika in a very very smart move had played the ‘victim’ remarkably.

Picture this - CHHAPAAK is a ‘real’ life story of an acid attack survivor the great Laxmi Agarwal an inspiration for generations, Laxmi is a victim, Deepika Padukone was seen standing behind JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh the said victim who sustained injuries. Deepika Padukone chooses to wear black. Black is the colour of protest and in a very smart move, she chooses not to speak in public and leaves.

Deepika Padukone is not just a pretty face, she knew very well what she was doing, she knows there will be a backlash, a potential call for a boycott of CHHAPAAK, Deepika has experienced this during PADMAAVAT, what is her political stand on JNU?. Nobody knows, that’s the reason she didn’t made any statements and getting people excited to give their versions/verdict/opinion. I am also doing the same.

All this will keep CHHAPAAK in news; it will also help in Deepika getting brownie points for the said ‘bold’ move, taking a stand, joining the league of Tapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Richa Chaddha, Swara Bhaskar etc without uttering a single line in public about her political views and adding chorus to the song which says that the women brigade in Bollywood are more open about their stand on issues affecting the nation.

Plus, when the call for boycotting CHHAPAAK gains momentum, those who are still unaware about Deepika’s upcoming movie and JNU incident by the time of this write up, are likely to develop a curiosity and desire to watch the movie. A basic human tendency of doing the opposite of what people are asking you to do.

Deepika Padukone’s mere 15 mins presence and observed silence has made people talking for more than 15 hours now.. and it will go on and on.. yeh masterstroke nahi toh aur kya hai..