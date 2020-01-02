Deepika Padukone is all set to own the year 2020 with her upcoming film, Chhapaak where the film is making the right noise with its strong message which is taking over the nation.

The fans have seen the actress in various avatars and have marked the date for this one as well where the storyline of the film is based on the inspiring life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Sharing another triumphant glimpse, the makers released the all-new poster of Chhapaak today!

Also read: When Deepika Padukone wanted a paparazzo's phone cover

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared the latest Chhapaak poster and wrote, “Malti. Unfettered. Uninhibited. Unputdownable. Ab voh khush hai toh hai! #Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January 2020!

Deepika has been sharing quite a few snippets of the entire film and teasers from the film keeping us excited all the way. Today, Deepika Padukone shared a joyful photo of her character Malti on social media. The victorious smile is a clear indication that no matter what happens it's our duty to live our life as its best as we just have one.

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone had also shared a dialogue promo saying, "Agar milta hi nahin toh phikta bhi nahin... #Chhapaak releases in cinemas on 10th January, 2020!". All the campaigns and outings from the film have won over the audiences’ hearts. Ab Ladna hai and then, Muh Dikhai 2.0 carrying the baton, these outings are becoming the significant word.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020...