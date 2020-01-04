Deepika Padukone fullfills Laxmi Agarwal's biggest dream!

“He threw Acid on my face not on my dreams”, said Laxmi Agarwal who has been moving the world with her story. Her struggle has given strength to many and she has also become an inspiration to many.

Maybe this is the reason why that the most beautiful Diva of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has her self-dawned this character of Malti inspired by Laxmi in Chhapaak! While there were many dreams that Laxmi is yet to fulfil, Deepika full filler her biggest dream on Indian Idol!

Laxmi always wanted to become a singer and was looking at participating in the biggest singing reality show of the nation #IndianIdol. Deepika revealed that It was Lakshmi's dream to participate in Indian Idol but couldn’t participate because of this tragic accident.

So, when she was planning to come on the show for promotions she asked Laxmi to join her and finally live her dream.

Laxmi who was ecstatic about her performance, crooned "Lag Jaa Gale”, leaving Deepika and Judge Neha Kakkar extremely emotional. This is not all, all the three judges and Deepika praised Laxmi and even gave her Mausam Badal gaya for her performance.

Talking about her performance Lakshmi said, “I Had left my home to participate in Indian Idol because it was my dream to come and sing on this stage, but this unfortunate event delayed my dream. Even today my dream is alive and today because of this movie and the love of all my well-wishers I am on this stage of Indian Idol.”