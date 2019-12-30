Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone currently busy with her upcoming movie Chhapaak. She arrived on the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 11 in order to promote her film.

She looks beautiful as always in a multicolor saree with a blue sequined backless blouse. Deepika is seen with her hair tied up in a bun and she wore long earrings to complete her look. Even her make-up was subtle and to the point.

But what caught our attention was Deepika’s ‘RK’ tattoo on her neck which was not visible. For the unversed, She got inked with Ranbir Kapoor’s initials when the duo was dating each other.

Her tattoo created a buzz in the town and left everyone shocked to see her gesture for Ranbir. But now the pictures of Deepika that are out on the internet suggest that she has removed the tattoo. But whether she has removed it permanently through laser or temporary using the make-up is still a question.

Chhapaak based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, it stars Padukone as an acid attack survivor, alongside Vikrant Massey.

Himesh Reshammiya captioned,"Deepika is going to take the national award and every award of the country for chhapaak , she is historic , from naam hai tera to chapaak , so proud of her , super talent she is , truely blessed , Hats of to Meghna Gulzar , loved the trailer , looking forward to the film , Watch Indian idol sat sunday , amazing talent , amazing show , cheers"

Himesh Reshammiya captioned,"It was fun to perform naam hai tera again with Deepika , she is such an incredible talent , so proud of her , chhapaak is mindblowing , what a performer she is , looking forward to the film , lots of love"