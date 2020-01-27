  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor in 'The Intern' remake

Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor in 'The Intern' remake

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 18:48:13 IST

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actors Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will star in the official Hindi remake of the Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood comedy hit, "The Intern".

Sharing the news on social media, Deepika wrote: "Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern. A 2021 release! Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure. See you at the movies! @chintskap."

The project is jointly produced by Deepika and Sunir Kheterpal under their banners Ka Productions and Azure Entertainment respectively.

Excited to be a part of the film, Rishi said: " 'The Intern' is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros. and AZURE are officially making this film in India."

Talking more about "The Intern", Deepika shared it is an "intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace."

"A story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey," she added.

The Bollywood remake of "The Intern" will release in 2021.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsDil Hi Toh Hai season 3: Will Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani's love rekindle again?

Dil Hi Toh Hai season 3: Will Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani's love rekindle again?

NewsMakers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' promote in a spooky way

Makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' promote in a spooky way

NewsHorrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

Horrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

NewsAkshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

Akshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

NewsEkta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

Ekta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

NewsGRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

GRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

Movie Review'India On Film': Rare slices of an India bygone

'India On Film': Rare slices of an India bygone

Movie ReviewStation Master Phool Kumar short film review: A sweet little heart warmer

Station Master Phool Kumar short film review: A sweet little heart warmer

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Five More Minutes' by Jonas Brothers

Song Lyrics of 'Five More Minutes' by Jonas Brothers