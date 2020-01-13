Chhapaak hit the screens already last week and has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. Deepika essayed the role of Malti, inspired by Laxmi’s life in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. The movie has marked a significant opening at the box office with its reality-driven storyline. The new video of ‘Khulne do’ is out now!

Director of the film, Meghna Gulzar took to her social media and shared, “Andhera chahe kitna bhi ho, roshni apna raasta dhund hi leti hai. #KhulneDo Out Now. #Chhapaak in cinemas. @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey87 @atika.chohan @shankarehsaanloy #Gulzar @foxstarhindi @_kaproductions @mrigafilms”.

The song starts with Malti just not wanting to get out of bed due to the attack she just suffered. A group of women give her the courage to fight the case and just as time is the best healer that heals everything Malti gains the courage to slowly take her dupatta off and finally gets comfortable in the face given now. Malti then starts sewing clothes and finally, when Malti is confident from the inside no storm can stop her from moving forward.

This song has a strong message that says aloud, "Change starts with not him or her but you". Acid attack survivors go through a lot and should be treated in society just like normal people are. The song and movie are going to live long as it is a movement. The movie was declared tax free in two states even before it was released to the audience and earlier today, Rajasthan also declared Chhapaak as a tax free movie.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020 nationwide.