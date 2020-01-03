Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently busy with her upcoming movie Chhapaak. In this movie, she will be working with Vikrant Massey.

Deepika Padukone has shared a photo on her Instagram. In the photo, Deepika's mustache is seen. If we say that Deepika's mustache has come, then you will not believe this.

Now you would think that Deepika and moustache . Lets not any weird ideas. We are talking about Deepika's childhood picture.

Deepika took to social media on Wednesday and posted a grump picture of herself as a kid. While our guess is as good as yours, Deepika's fancy dress costume definitely makes her look cute.

With hair neatly parted in the center and donning a moustache for a play or fancy dress competition, the actress is definitely dressed to impress. In this photo, Deepika Padukone is wearing a white-colored kurta pajama and completed her look with a white shawl on her.

Chhapaak is an upcoming Indian language drama film directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by her as well as Deepika Padukone. Based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, it stars Padukone as an acid attack survivor, alongside Vikrant Massey.

The film was announced on 24 December 2018 by Padukone on her Twitter account it marks her first production venture. The film will be theatrically released in India on 10 January 2020.

Check out Deepika Padukone's childhood picture with a moustache below: