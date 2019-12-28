The trailer of Chhapaak has been garnering appreciation from all across, owing to the message and the stirring storyline. Deepika Padukone as Malti is in a very different avtar which the actress is essaying on the big screen.

Also read: Chhapaak Dialogues: Deepika Padukone's dialogues which give us goosebumps

The actress took to her social media handle and shared the behind the scenes video from the film captioning, "Gimme Moooooore!!!🤤 #Malti #Chhapaak #10thjanuary".

In the video, Deepika is in the prosthetics of her character and she is talking about the first scene she shot for the film. She describes, "On the first day we did like one chotu scene with no dialogue." After that she was like I want to shoot more!

Chhapaak movie still

The hard-hitting trailer cast a strong impact and left the netizens applauding Deepika for her brave portrayal. Yesterday, the makers released a special unit titled "Ab Ladna Hai". The video starts with a scene in which a flask of acid is shown to be thrown towards the camera

Then, Deepika is shown saying, "Ab ladna hai." The video shows people's effort to fight society's evils. From filling pot holes to curb eve teasing, common people are shown taking charge in their hands for a change.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.