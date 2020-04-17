  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Deepika Padukone shares hand-written letters by fans

Deepika Padukone shares hand-written letters by fans

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 13:30:06 IST

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has shared pictures of hand-written letters sent to her by her followers, which reveal the bond she shares with her fans.

One such letter mentions it was Deepika who made the particular fan "fall in love for Bollywood". The letter also mentioned that it was because of the actress that the fan opened up on depression to her mother.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared pictures of these handwritten letters .

In the second letter, a fan praised Deepika for her efforts her efforts to de-stigmatise mental illness in the country.

The actress captioned the images: "#fan #love"

The photograph currently has won over 677K hearts on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Deepika posted a childhood image to prove that her career "started young", leaving her fans amused.

In the image, Deepika as a little girl looks cute in a glamorous black dress with matching shoes and a hat, and poses like a pro with a big smile.

"Started young…," she wrote as caption for the picture.

Amid the lockdown, the actress has turned into a "masterchef" too, and is treating her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, to scrumptious meals. They keep posting glimpse of life amid lockdown on social media.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsGanesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

Ganesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

NewsShivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry & others salute Police, Doctors & all the emergency services

Shivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry & others salute Police, Doctors & all the emergency services

NewsVijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

Vijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

NewsSunny Singh sporting a new 'Gabru Look' during quarantine period

Sunny Singh sporting a new 'Gabru Look' during quarantine period

News'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

NewsKota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Do You Want To Build A Snowman' from Frozen

Song Lyrics of 'Do You Want To Build A Snowman' from Frozen

NewsCorona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

Corona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

Feature7 things to do at home during Quarantine!

7 things to do at home during Quarantine!