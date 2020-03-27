  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 16:32:47 IST

Bollywood celebrities wearing similar outfits on different occasions. It's time for many hot and happening celebrities to come under the radar of fashion police as they are seen wearing similar attire. Yes, we are talking about Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Amy Jackson, Kriti Sanon, and Mira Rajput.

Also read: We are same same but different: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha these celebs wearing mismatch outfits

Glamsham wants to remember the times when famous people liked the same clothes and we suggest that you decide who looked better.

Tara Sutaria or Alia Bhatt: Who according to you pulled off the black suit better? 

Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor: Who according to you pulled off the black gown better?

Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma: Denim shorts or biker shorts ?

Katrina Kaif or Amy Jackson: Who according to you pulled off the corset style dress better?

Kriti Sanon or Mira Rajput: Who looks stunning in a pink gown?

Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora: Who wore it better? Both don in similar athleisure sets.

