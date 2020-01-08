Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is busy with her upcoming movie Chhapaak. She will be working with Vikrant Massey. Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, it stars Padukone as an acid attack survivor, alongside Vikrant Massey and Madhurjeet Sarghi.

Also read: Deepika Padukone wishes to work with Salman Khan

Recently several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the campus here with wooden and metal rods on Sunday.

Deepika Padukone stopped by Jawaharlal Nehru University to protect JNU students. Deepika became a part of the Protest happening there, supporting JNU students. Some celebs react to Deepika's visit to JNU. They praised Deepika's move. But some fans did not like all this. Due to which some signature trend is happening on Twitter-like.

While the number of the injured in the various clashes which occurred throughout the day was not yet known, at least 20 students were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences with severe injuries, including the Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.

Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to support the students, with Deepika joining the fray tonight. The actress, who is in Delhi to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak, was in all-black - also a symbol of solidarity with the students - while visiting the university. Chants of 'azadi' are said to have welcomed the Padmaavat actress to the university.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos and social media reactions below:

Deepika Padukone visits JNU to support students after attack

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone visits JNU to support

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap

Swara Bhaske

Vikrant Massey

Richa Chadda