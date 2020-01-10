  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple

Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 12:45:48 IST

Deepika Padukone was earlier spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. Deepika’s latest outing Chhapaak has released in theatres today.

The actress has been a global figure ever since her Bollywood debut, Deepika ensures to visit Siddhivinayak Temple before her releases and this time was no different.

Also read: Chhapaak movie review: Incredibly courageous, soul stirringly uplifting & beautiful

Recently, a leading magazine named the actress as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and with that enthusiasm, Deepika Padukone is all set to give an identity to acid attack survivors with her class apart acting skills.

Critics and audience’s alike have already appreciated the gripping trailer of Chhapaak

Chhapaak is based on the life of Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Deepika is been spotted with her at various occasions and she is been seen supporting and praising her for the courage she holds!

After Chhapaak, the actress will be seen in '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Also, soon will start shooting for Shakun Batra directorial.

Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple

Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple

 Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple

Related Topics

NewsWhy Kristen Stewart is proud of her ex-beau Robert Pattinson?

Why Kristen Stewart is proud of her ex-beau Robert Pattinson?

NewsTaylor Swift, Lizzo, Ariana Grande & more nominated for 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Ariana Grande & more nominated for 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards

NewsHow Bradley Cooper helped Brad Pitt in his journey to sobriety

How Bradley Cooper helped Brad Pitt in his journey to sobriety

NewsKajol recalls the bitter moments of her life

Kajol recalls the bitter moments of her life

News'Jojo Rabbit' gets India release date

'Jojo Rabbit' gets India release date

NewsHere's what Kareena Kapoor said on how much Taimur's nanny makes

Here's what Kareena Kapoor said on how much Taimur's nanny makes

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

NewsHindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

Hindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

NewsSalman Khan's upcoming film to release on Eid 2021

Salman Khan's upcoming film to release on Eid 2021