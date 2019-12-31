  1. Home
  Deepika Padukone welcomeS New Year in Punjabi style

Deepika Padukone welcomeS New Year in Punjabi style

31 Dec 2019

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie "Chhapaak" and, amidst the movie's hectic promotion, she took out time to dance her heart out along with co-star Vikrant Massey to a Punjabi track in order to celebrate he advent of New Year.

The actress took to social media to share the latest #Dpisms clip and captioned it: "Welcoming the New Year like...(with my partner in crime)... #chhapaak #10thjanuary."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Atika Chohan along with Meghna, "Chhapaak" is set to hit theatres on January 10.

The film is co-produced by Meghna and Deepika along with Fox Star Studios and Mriga Films.

--IANS

nn/vnc

