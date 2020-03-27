Deepika's travel idea amid COVID-19 lockdown has netizens in splits

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 19:33:05 IST

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone on Friday shared a meme about how one can go from one room to another in their houses if they want to 'travel' amid coronavirus lockdown.

"Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas... #travel #home" The picture is a layout of an apartment," Deepika wrote on Instagram.

The meme has a photo of a house floor plan.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "So relatable."

Another one commented: "hahaha. we all are doing the same."

Deepika has been posting a couple of her videos and pictures on Instagram showing how she is spending time during the lockdown. In one of the images, she is seen enjoying eating a chocolate Dessert.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in "'83".

--IANS

sim/vnc

