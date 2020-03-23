Deepika to dad Prakash Padukone: They don't make you like you anymore

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone praised her father, ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, and thanked him for his inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work.

Deepika on Monday re-tweeted a post that detailed how 40 years ago on this day, Prakash Padukone won the All England Championship in London's Wembley Arena.

"Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don't make you like you anymore... We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!" Deepika wrote.

On the acting front, Deepika, who was last seen in the self-produed "Chhapaak", will next be seen in "83", opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

--IANS

dc/vnc