Deepika to Ranveer: You're a snack

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 19:31:20 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have upped the PDA quotient on social media with their latest mushy post.

Ranveer on Monday shared a romantic photograph of himself along with wife Deepika. In the image, the two can be seen cosying up to each

other.

"Double the Endorphin-rush when She's around! #homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation@deepikapadukone," he captioned the image.

Deepika took to the comment section and wrote: "You're a snack".

The image currently has 1.5 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's upcoming film "83".

