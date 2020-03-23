Deepika to Ranveer: You're a snack
By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 19:31:20 IST
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have upped the PDA quotient on social media with their latest mushy post.
Ranveer on Monday shared a romantic photograph of himself along with wife Deepika. In the image, the two can be seen cosying up to each
other.
"Double the Endorphin-rush when She's around! #homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation@deepikapadukone," he captioned the image.
Deepika took to the comment section and wrote: "You're a snack".
The image currently has 1.5 million likes on the photo-sharing website.
On the work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's upcoming film "83".
--IANS
