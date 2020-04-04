Deepika turns 'masterchef' for hubby Ranveer

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned "masterchef" for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and treated him to a scrumptious meal.

Ranveer took to Instagram stories, where he shared a string of photographs. In one image Deepika is seen wearing an apron.

He later shared that the "Chhappak" actress made Thai salad and tom yum soup.

In one image, Ranveer wrote: "Pati Parmeshwar ke life apne haathon se khaana banane wali cutie meri Deepu... love you babes."

In the last picture, Ranveer was seen savouring some dessert and captioned it: "Deepu my babes u r my one true love."

Ranveer and Deepika have actively been sharing glimpses from their personal life amid lock down due to coronavirus.

