  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Deepika turns 'masterchef' for hubby Ranveer

Deepika turns 'masterchef' for hubby Ranveer

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 14:27:34 IST

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned "masterchef" for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and treated him to a scrumptious meal.

Ranveer took to Instagram stories, where he shared a string of photographs. In one image Deepika is seen wearing an apron.

He later shared that the "Chhappak" actress made Thai salad and tom yum soup.

In one image, Ranveer wrote: "Pati Parmeshwar ke life apne haathon se khaana banane wali cutie meri Deepu... love you babes."

In the last picture, Ranveer was seen savouring some dessert and captioned it: "Deepu my babes u r my one true love."

Ranveer and Deepika have actively been sharing glimpses from their personal life amid lock down due to coronavirus.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs