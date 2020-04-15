Demi Lovato admits she doesn't talk to Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato has opened up about her relationship with Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 'Sorry not Sorry' hitmaker talked about her connection with other popular celebrities and confirmed she doesn't talk anymore with former BFF Selena Gomez.

Lovato and Gomez were inseparable during their early years in Disney.

The pop star admits she was never actually close to her former Disney co-star, Selena even though they worked together as children on the show 'Barney & Friends' before finding success with their own shows on the popular network.

"When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them, but I'm not friends with her," Demi said. "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

Lovato also admitted that she'll always consider Miley Cyrus her buddy, calling her "awesome" and adding, "I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with."

The 27-year-old has also added another name to her friends list and it is none other than pop sensation Ariana Grande, since they share the same manager, Scooter Braun.

"I love the fact that Ariana and I have such a supportive friendship because it's hard to find," Demi revealed. "Two women who are in a competitive industry - the whole world seems to want to pit women against each other, so it would be so easy to do that. I always long for friendships with women. I think it's so sacred."

"And actually, late last year, the night of the winter solstice, I had about 16 girls [for a] group meditation, and we set our intentions for the new year. It was so beautiful, and that divine feminine energy is what has picked me up and carried me through some of my darkest times."