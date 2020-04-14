Pop stars Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have joined forces for the release of a brand new single 'I'm Ready.'

The announcement of the new track comes just days after the two tantalisingly teased their fans about the upcoming project.

Smith and Lovato, both 27, revealed a release date, Friday (April 17) along with a promo photo for the song, titled 'I'm Ready,' and its music video Monday on their Instagram accounts.

The photo shows Smith and Lovato twinning in white athletic wear and gold medals.

"I'M READY @ddlovato YOURS APRIL 17th," Smith captioned the twitter post. "Incredibly happy to release this song with my gorgeous and talented friend. I love you Demi!! Can't wait for you all to hear it THIS FRIDAY xx."

While Demi simply penned: "I'm Ready with @samsmith out April 17th!"