Despite coronavirus, B'wood celebs rock the party at Zee Cine Awards

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Global health guidelines may have warned against large gatherings and public events owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but can that ever dampen Bollywood's mood to celebrate -- especially when the event in question is about scooping up awards and enjoying live performances by the superstars.

If you were at the Zee Cine Awards in Mumbai on Friday, pandemic would probably be the last word in your mind. It was a star-studded gala where Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's dance performances had them asking for more.

Of course, for the sake of caution, the general public was not allowed entry, and there was no red carpet either.

Among B-Town A-listers spotted keeping the shutterbugs busy with their style quotient and posing were Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Urvashi Rautela. Govinda came with wife Sunita, and Manish Malhotra was spotted giving photo-ops, too.

Ranveer Singh lived up to his image of being an outrageous dresser, flaunting shock value in fashion as always in a shiny black coat that had gaudy, multicoloured motifs all over. He insisted on keeping his deep-tinted Harry Potter shades on even when he was sitting inside the dimly-lit venue.

If you do keep track of who won what, Ranveer won the Best Actor (Male) in a Leading Role award for his performance in "Gully Boy" while actress Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actress award for her role in "Badla".

Posting a pic with the trophy on social media, Taapse wrote: "The first one for 'Naina Sethi'."

Ranveer returned on stage to collect the Best On-screen Pair trophy along with Siddhant Chaturvedi for "Gully Boy", while Siddhant was also declared Best Male Debutant for the same film. Ananya Panday won Best Female Debutant for "Student Of the Year 2".

"Blessings on Blessings on Blessings," wrote Ranveer alongside an image in which he is seen flaunting his trophies.

Ayushmann Khurrana was declared "Best Entertainer of the Year" while Kartik Aaryan won the Best Comic Performance award for his role in "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

The Best Music award winners were Sachet-Parampara for "Kabir Singh", while Parvez Shaikh, Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young and Franz Spilhaus shared the Best Action trophy for "War". The Best Choreography award went to Bosco-Caesar for the number "Jai jai Shiv Shankar" in "War", and the film also won Best Visual Effects.

The awards will air on Zee TV and Zee Cinema on March 28.

