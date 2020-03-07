Dhanush to collaborate with filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan next

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) Tamil superstar Dhanush will collaborate with his brother, director Selvaraghavan, for "Pudhupettai 2". The director, who last year made "NGK" with superstar Suriya, revealed the big news about his next film with Dhanush while speaking at a college event.

"The next film after 'NGK' that I will be doing is with Dhanush. While we were discussing what film we can do, we have decided to do 'Pudhupettai 2'," Selvaraghavan said at the event.

"Pudhupettai" is a 2006 release that traces the journey of young guy who joins a gang, becomes the gang leader and then goes on to be a politician.

Last year, Dhanush too confirmed the possibility of "Pudhupettai 2" at a college cultural festival. Now that his brother Selvaraghavan has confirmed the idea, it looks like the film will take off after all.

Dhanush will work on the film after wrapping up his Bollywood film "Atrangi Re", directed by "Raanjhanaa" maker Anand L. Rai. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and budding actress Sara Ali Khan.

The actor has also completed shooting for director Mark Selvaraj's "Karnan".

Dhanush made his film debut in 2002 with "Thulluvadho Ilamai" directed by his father Kasthuri Raja, and screenplayed by Selvaraghavan. Since then, the duo has worked together in "Kadhal Kondein", "Pudhupettai" and "Mayakkam Enna". This will be the brothers' fourth collaboration.

--IANS

rsn/vnc