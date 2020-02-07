  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dharmendra recalls living in a garage and working in a drilling firm

Dharmendra recalls living in a garage and working in a drilling firm

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Feb 2020 16:44:15 IST

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood icon Dharmendra continues to be a popular face among new generation fans, and the veteran actor today looks back fondly at the time when he lived in a garage and worked in a drilling firm.

"In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn't have a proper home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid Rs 200, and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime," he added.

The veteran actor became nostalgic after contestants on "Indian Idol" season 11 performed the song "Kal ki haseen mulaqat ke liye" from the actor's 1976 superhirt "Charas".

Dharmendra, who hails from Punjab, was a top star of the seventies and eighties. His memorable films include "Phool Aur Patthar", "Anupama", "Seeta Aur Geeta" and "Sholay". The recipient of Padma Bhushan has also produced films like "Ghayal" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2".

"Indian Idol" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsMadonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

Madonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

NewsActress Jameela Jamil comes out as queer

Actress Jameela Jamil comes out as queer

NewsHere's why Kim Kardashian thinks her son is a reincarnation?

Here's why Kim Kardashian thinks her son is a reincarnation?

NewsKeanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship status revealed

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship status revealed

NewsRanveer Singh wraps up shooting for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Ranveer Singh wraps up shooting for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

NewsKesha suffers major setback in legal dispute with Dr. Luke

Kesha suffers major setback in legal dispute with Dr. Luke

Fashion & Lifestyle"Jab Se Tere Naina" - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can't take their eyes off each other

"Jab Se Tere Naina" - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can't take their eyes off each other

NewsMadonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

Madonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

NewsActress Jameela Jamil comes out as queer

Actress Jameela Jamil comes out as queer