Review of web movie DHEET PATANGEY is here. The slice of life movie introduces the next generation of the legendary Sri Adhikari Brothers - Ravi and Kailash Adhikari. The web feature film stars Shivin Narang along with Chandan Roy Sanyal, Ali Murad and Hardik Sanghani. Tillotama Shome and Priya Banerjee also play important roles. DHEET PATANGEY is streaming on Hotstar.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

The directorial debut of Ravi Adhikari may lack the finesse of a fine slice of life cinema but certainly the director knows how to infuse genuine emotions even in an imbalanced and contrived screenplay by manipulating the nations love for cricket and care for dosti (friendship).

The Story of DHEET PATANGEY

Set against the backdrop of the 1983 cricket World Cup, the movie is a slice-of-life entertainer about four friends on a rollercoaster ride of self-discovery. Opening with India’s historic 1983 world cup triumph, the movie is about four buddies Anand (Chandan Roy Sanyal) a school teacher who dreams to be an investigating reporter. Parvez (Ali Murad) a Kashmiri Muslim who dreams of a secure job. Sandy (Hardik Sanghani) from Goa who is an artiste and Maddy (Shivin Narang) a failed cricketer. Anand, Parvez, Sandy and Maddy live together as paying guest. In a strange desire to celebrate the job offer of Parvez, the four fell short of money and they donate blood for money. The blood report changes their world as one of them is reportedly suffering from cancer. The four are quite scared to open the report. Fearing they might be the unfortunate one. The four decide to realize their dream before facing the ultimate truth – death. It can be any one of them.

DHEET PATANGEY review

The concept of DHEET PATANGEY is a child born from the sheer unforgettable love for Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ANAND that finds brotherhood with cricket and all those Bollywood sagas of love, dosti and brotherhood.

The problem is that the story of Gibran Noorani is resting on a suspension of disbelieve – the four buddies don’t want to see the name in the report and don’t share any anxiety what if his name comes up. No proper backing of the motivation behind their last wish makes their journey not as connecting as it should have been.

Designed to be a feel good charmer with an ode to life, dreams, and friendship with a tribute to cricket – the Chetan Bhagat KAI PO CHE kinda thing minus drama/layers and love for Rajesh Khanna starrer ANAND to fulfill the void.

DHEET PATANGEY has few moments of genuine charm and sweetness like the balloon thing, the climax, the ‘joker’ part plus a degree of quirkiness in the Tillotama Shome episode covers the glaring flaws to a bearable extent.

The earnest performance of all the prime characters - Shivin Narang, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Ali Murad, Hardik Sanghani, Tillotama Shome and Priya Banerjee make DHEET PATANGEY a decent if not an overwhelming attempt on feel good slice of life genre.

Minus the above mentioned moments and the performance of the actors, DHEET PATANGEY would have remained Dheet (stubborn) for the whole two hours in its unconvincing and contrived premise.

Final words

DHEET PATANGEY is an ode to life, dream and friendship with a tribute to cricket; its lacks the winning sweep but has some genuine moments of charm that may make you feel good about yourself and love your dreams dobaara, if you watch without any expectations.

Rating 2.5/5