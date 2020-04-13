  1. Home
  2. News
  3. "It was an amazing experience,” Dhvani Bhanushali shares her experience on performing at The Care Concert

"It was an amazing experience,” Dhvani Bhanushali shares her experience on performing at The Care Concert

Dhvani Bhanushali
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 11:11:54 IST

India’s pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali recently collaborated with 15 other talented singers for the brand-new digital initiative ‘The Care Concert’ by T-Series and RED FM 93.5, which streamed day before yesterday on the YouTube and Facebook handles of both of the organisations.

Dhvani went on to sing her hit singles Vaaste, Leja Re and Naa Ja Tu for her audience. After asking her fans to donate money for the PM CARES Fund and singing the soulful songs, she engaged in a playful conversation with RJ Malishka, who hosted the concert, where they talked about how they have been spending their quarantined period.

Speaking about her experience of performing digitally for such an innovative initiative by T-Series and RED FM, Dhvani shared, “It was an amazing experience. It was great to perform with such talented singers and be a part of such a big initiative. I’ve always loved connecting with my audience and sing songs for them, so it was really awesome that I could connect with them and raise awareness about the growing pandemic. I just want everyone to be safe out there and to look after themselves.”

In the span of two years that Dhvani Bhanushali has been a part of the industry, she has delivered major hits like Vaaste, which crossed over 750 million views, Leja Re, Naa Ja Tu, Dilbar, Duniya, Nachi Nachi and many more has over 3.6 billion views on YouTube.

Related Topics

NewsKangana Ranaut played the role of Sita in Ramayan

Kangana Ranaut played the role of Sita in Ramayan

NewsCovid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

Covid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

NewsJyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

NewsShoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

NewsVivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

NewsTejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Tejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Muskurayega by Kaushal Kishore

Song lyrics of Muskurayega by Kaushal Kishore

FeatureWatch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

Watch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens