India’s pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali recently collaborated with 15 other talented singers for the brand-new digital initiative ‘The Care Concert’ by T-Series and RED FM 93.5, which streamed day before yesterday on the YouTube and Facebook handles of both of the organisations.

Dhvani went on to sing her hit singles Vaaste, Leja Re and Naa Ja Tu for her audience. After asking her fans to donate money for the PM CARES Fund and singing the soulful songs, she engaged in a playful conversation with RJ Malishka, who hosted the concert, where they talked about how they have been spending their quarantined period.

Speaking about her experience of performing digitally for such an innovative initiative by T-Series and RED FM, Dhvani shared, “It was an amazing experience. It was great to perform with such talented singers and be a part of such a big initiative. I’ve always loved connecting with my audience and sing songs for them, so it was really awesome that I could connect with them and raise awareness about the growing pandemic. I just want everyone to be safe out there and to look after themselves.”

In the span of two years that Dhvani Bhanushali has been a part of the industry, she has delivered major hits like Vaaste, which crossed over 750 million views, Leja Re, Naa Ja Tu, Dilbar, Duniya, Nachi Nachi and many more has over 3.6 billion views on YouTube.