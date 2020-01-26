Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur at Mahim beach clean-up drive

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Jan 2020 14:03:03 IST

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, several celebrities including Dia Mirza, Mrunal Thakur, Karan Wahi and Maniesh Paul came together to support film producer Pragya Kapoor's clean-up drive at Mahim Beach in Mumbai.

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which the stars can be seen picking up garbage from the beach.

Talking about the initiative, Pragya said: "For me the environment is of utmost priority. With the ongoing climate crisis and change in environmental conditions, it is imperative for all of us to take a stand and work towards its betterment in every possible way."

"The clean up is something we'll continue to do. I'm very grateful to my friends for supporting me unconditional," she added.

After returning from the clean-up drive, Mrunal took to Instagram and expressed her happiness to be part of this environmental cause.

"Happy Republic Day mere pyare Bharat wasio....post beach clean-up," she wrote alongside a video in which she is seen hoisting the Indian flag.

--IANS

sim/bc

