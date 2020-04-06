Diane Kruger wears mask, disposable gloves to the grocers

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Actress Diane Kruger was well armed with face mask and disposable gloves for grocery shopping here amid the lockdown.

She was seen pushing a shopping cart full of purchases in brown paper bags as she left a supermarket in West Hollywood, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Her partner Norman Reedus was waiting for her in the parking lot and helped load the supplies into their vehicle.

The couple met while making the film "Sky" together in 2015.

In November 2018, they welcomed a daughter together.

The celebrity couple are protective of their child and have not publicly revealed her name.

However, Kruger has started sharing photos in which her daughter is featured on her Instagram although she is careful not to show the little girl's face.

