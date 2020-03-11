Did Armaan Malik just delete his Insta account?

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) All posts on singer Armaan Malik's Instagram have suddenly been deleted. Not only that, the singer posted a text last night, which reads: "I can't take it anymore".

The post is written in white ink over a black background. This sudden deletion of all previous posts, with a one-line cryptic note, has led to speculation among the singer's fans regarding whether his profile has been hacked.

One fan commented: "Armaan what happened? You are giving us real tension. Please don't do this."

Confused whether the singer himself did it or his profile has been hacked, another fan wrote: "Is this you Armaan?"

Another user thought the singer is probably going through a rough patch mentally, and commented: "Did you just delete everything? Don't worry too much. Everything sorts itself out with time."

However, a closer look at the singer's Twitter account reveals everything is all right with him. Going by his tweets, it seems that probably his Instagram account has been hacked.

Only yesterday the singer tweeted, with a smiling selfie: "We did it guys #1MillionArmaanians on Twitter finally. Onwards & upwards no looking back.. let's gooo!!"

He also tweeted a Happy Holi message for fans: "#HappyHoli2020 to all. Enjoy yourselves but please be safe and take care of the doggos on the streets. Don't let them be affected by our colours!"

