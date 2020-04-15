  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Did you know 'Mary Kom' director Omung Kumar was a child actor?

Did you know 'Mary Kom' director Omung Kumar was a child actor?

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 06:06:09 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Art director-turned-filmmaker Omung Kumar B. shot to fame directing "Mary Kom" in 2014, and has made a few other films since then. But did you know that he has his first brush with showbiz as a child actor way back in the seventies?

The year is 1979 and the film is "Guru Ho Jaa Shuru", an action comedy drama starring Ashok Kumar, Mahendra Sandhu, Prema Narayan, Deb Mukherjee and Ranjeet.

"Guru Ho Ja Suru' movie 1979, me as child star Full drama..... My god I was so young, and yes remember the rain scene... and my hair... wah," Omung wrote on social media, reminiscing about the film directed by Shiv Kumar.

In the film, Omung played the younger version of hero Mahendra Sandhu. In sync with trends of the time, he was credited as Master Omung Kumar.

--IANS

sim/vnc/rt

NewsShraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

Shraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

NewsCovid-19: Jennifer Lopez reunites with former ex P. Diddy to raise funds

Covid-19: Jennifer Lopez reunites with former ex P. Diddy to raise funds

NewsShweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

Shweta Tiwari suggests her top 5 books to read while at home!

NewsShraddha Kapoor has created a niche of her own in Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has created a niche of her own in Bollywood

NewsDemi Lovato, Sam Smith team up for a new song

Demi Lovato, Sam Smith team up for a new song

NewsIs Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

Is Kate Beckinsale dating this 22-year-old mysterious man?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne

Song Lyrics of 'Midnight' by Alesso ft. Liam Payne

NewsShraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

Shraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

FeatureJacqueline Fernandez's songs on top of our playlists!

Jacqueline Fernandez's songs on top of our playlists!