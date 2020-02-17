Digangana Suryavanshi: I'm enjoying doing south Indian films

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Feb 2020 13:46:28 IST

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Digangana Suryavanshi has bagged her fourth south Indian film "SeetiMaarr", and she says she is enjoying working in movies from the region.

"I'm enjoying doing south Indian films, and very grateful for the love and acceptance I've received. I want to balance between south Indian and Hindi films," Digangana told IANS.

The "Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera" actress made her debut in Bollywood with "FryDay" in 2018 and followed it up with "Jalebi" that also released in the same year.

She currently has Telugu film "SeetiMaarr" in her kitty.

"I am paired opposite Gopichand sir. I play a quirky and energetic news channel anchor," she shared about her role in the upcoming film.

"I've shot with Gopichand sir and it has been a very pleasant experience, happy to work with him," she added.

