Being away from your loved one is one of the hardest things to do and ALTBalaji’s latest original soundtrack captures this emotion perfectly. Soon after launching the third season of Dil Hi Toh Hai, the OTT platform now introduces a heart-wrenching number ‘Rondi Akhiyan’ from the web-series.

Written, composed and sung by the talented musician Akhil Sachdeva, the soul-stirring track will resonate with everyone and make one fall in love all over again.

As Ritwik and Palak’s destiny seems to be taking them on a different course, ‘Rondi Akhiya’ perfectly sums up their situation as they battle with their feelings for one another in this third installment of the web-series.

Speaking on the song, Akhil Sachdeva said, “Rondi Akhiyan has my soul and I am sure that everyone will relate to what the song is trying to emote. The song depicts the pain that everyone goes through at some point in their life.

I am so glad and proud of the fact that I could deliver this for Ekta Kapoor’s Dil Hi Toh Hai. I remember she wanted a melody that expresses pain & heartbreak and I personally believe that it’s probably the best song that I have ever written. I have also got Lisa to sing the female version. It’s a very special song for me and I am glad that everyone in the team are already in love with it.”

After the resounding success of the first two seasons, ALTBalaji once again brought back the next chapter in Palak and Ritwik’s life (played by Yogita Bihani and Karan Kundrra respectively). With season 2 ending on a ‘not so happy’ note, season 3 takes a two-year lap post-Ritwik’s and Palak’s accident.