Fans of Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihan’s starrer Dil Hi Toh Hai can rejoice once again as ALTBalaji has launched the first 10 episodes from Season 3. After a sad end to season 2, fans of Ritwik and Palak were left with a cliffhanger whether destiny will bring these two love birds together or not.

The first season ended with Palak and Ritwik’s separation whereas the second season finally gave fans a sigh of relief seeing them both reconcile. But their love couldn’t blossom as destiny had planned something differently, since they met with an accident.

With season 2 ending on a ‘not so happy’ note, season 3 will start with a two-year leap post-Ritwik’s and Palak’s accident.

Dil hi toh hai Season 3 will starts with a two-year leap post the accident and in this time, the life of the Noons has undergone a change with their business setback. With Ritwik slipping into coma and Palak becoming a lifeless soul she is still keeping up with her responsibilities towards the Noon family and her daughters.

On the other hand, Reeva takes the reins in her hands and tries to save whatever is left of the family business with the help of Vikrant (played by Paras Arora), the stepson of Vijaypath. Vikrant, who came into the life of the Noons as a blessing in disguise also gets married to Palak and takes care of her daughters as well.

Just when the doctors give up and everyone accepts the void Ritwik’s condition has created in their lives, Ritwik comes out of the coma, but with a memory loss where he remembers his life before he met Palak. With everyone coping with the situation, Palak who is still in love with Ritwik but is now married to Vikrant makes it more complicated.

With Palak becoming Ritwik’s physiotherapist, will love blossom between them again? Will Ritwik’s memory of the time spent with Palak come back? What will happen to the marriage of Palak and Vikrant? Watch Ritwik and Palak battle with their feelings for one another in this third instalment of Dil Hi Toh Hai.

On the launch of the new season, Karan Kundrra says, “I really liked how the whole story is panning out with these twists and turns. I am really glad that the audience is liking the show and giving us a chance to come up with a new season each time. It has been an amazing journey working with such a talented cast and everyone has put in a lot of hard work to make the show what it is today. I hope we all will be successful in entertaining them again.”

Yogita Bihani quipped, “The character of Palak is very dear to me as it has given me so much love from the audience. With this show, it feels like I have lived so many lives, from playing a young girl who is full of life to now playing a wife, mother, and daughter-in-law who never shies away from her responsibilities. I am really excited to reprise my role and hope the audiences will love this new season as well.”

The show also features some of the most loved actors from the Indian television industry - Rajeshwari Sachdev, Bijay Anand, Paras Kalnawat, Abhinav Kapoor, Paras Arora, Krishna Shetty, Asmita Shetty, Gurpreet Bedi, Sanaya Pithawalla, Poulomi Das, Farida Dadi will also be seen reprising their roles in the captivating series.