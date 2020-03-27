You favorite songs from the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

Dil Se Dil Tak was an television drama that aired on Colors TV. The show was loosely based on the 2001 Bollywood film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. The show starred Bigg Boss 13 controversial contestants Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.

The show revolves around Parth (Sidharth) and Shorvori, (Rashami) a married couple, try to conceive a child but suffer a miscarriage. However, Teni, (Jasmin Bhasin) a bubbly woman, enters their lives and agrees to become a surrogate mother for their child.

Also Read: Romantic songs from the serial 'Saraswatichandra'

We have a list of your favorite songs from the serial and you can watch the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors. Check out the songs below:

Dil Se Dil Tak Title Song

Dil Se Dil Tak song from the film Saathiya (Aye Udi Udi)

Dil Se Dil Tak Title Song (female version)