  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. You favorite songs from the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

You favorite songs from the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 27 Mar 2020 17:03:58 IST

Dil Se Dil Tak was an television drama that aired on Colors TV. The show was loosely based on the 2001 Bollywood film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. The show starred Bigg Boss 13 controversial contestants Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla.

The show revolves around Parth (Sidharth) and Shorvori, (Rashami) a married couple, try to conceive a child but suffer a miscarriage. However, Teni, (Jasmin Bhasin) a bubbly woman, enters their lives and agrees to become a surrogate mother for their child.

Also Read: Romantic songs from the serial 'Saraswatichandra'

We have a list of your favorite songs from the serial and you can watch the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors. Check out the songs below:

Dil Se Dil Tak Title Song

Dil Se Dil Tak song from the film Saathiya (Aye Udi Udi)

Dil Se Dil Tak Title Song (female version)

Related Topics

FeatureRomantic songs from the serial 'Saraswatichandra'

Romantic songs from the serial 'Saraswatichandra'

FeatureCOVID-19 LOCKDOWN: OTT series to binge watch while you quarantine and chill

COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: OTT series to binge watch while you quarantine and chill

FeatureMX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

MX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

FeatureV actors share their favorite binge-worthy shows!

V actors share their favorite binge-worthy shows!

FeatureJasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra and other celebs are recommending to watch during the home bound scenario

Jasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra and other celebs are recommending to watch during the home bound scenario

FeatureCovid-19 scare halts movie, TV show shoots; Shivin Narang, Arjun Bijlani and other celebs give their take

Covid-19 scare halts movie, TV show shoots; Shivin Narang, Arjun Bijlani and other celebs give their take

FeatureYou favorite songs from the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

You favorite songs from the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

Fashion & LifestyleDeepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many celebs wearing similar outfits

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many celebs wearing similar outfits

NewsFour More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends

Four More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends