Dilip Kumar thanks fans for their prayers and wishes on Shab-e-baraat
Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) The legendary Dilip Kumar took to Twitter to express gratitude to fans for their wishes and prayers on Shab-e-baraat.
Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote: "Thank you for all your prayers and duas on #Shab_e_baraat. My heartfelt prayers for all of you too."
Fans flooded the 97-year-old Bollywood icon's post wishing him well, and praying for him.
"Lots of prayer for you Allah khush Rakhe sir," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote: "Sir, wish you health and happiness always."
As the nation is experiencing a lockdown owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the veteran actor recently took to Twitter to share a message urging citizens to stay at home.
He wrote: "I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic
Dawa bhi, dua bhi
Auron se faslaa bhi
Ghareeb ki khidmat
Kamzor ki seva bhi..."
--IANS
abh/vnc