Dilip Kumar thanks fans for their prayers and wishes on Shab-e-baraat

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 19:16:38 IST

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) The legendary Dilip Kumar took to Twitter to express gratitude to fans for their wishes and prayers on Shab-e-baraat.

Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote: "Thank you for all your prayers and duas on #Shab_e_baraat. My heartfelt prayers for all of you too."

Fans flooded the 97-year-old Bollywood icon's post wishing him well, and praying for him.

"Lots of prayer for you Allah khush Rakhe sir," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote: "Sir, wish you health and happiness always."

As the nation is experiencing a lockdown owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, the veteran actor recently took to Twitter to share a message urging citizens to stay at home.

He wrote: "I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic

Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi..."

--IANS

abh/vnc

