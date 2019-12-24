  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee in a family comedy

Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee in a family comedy

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Dec 2019 06:15:10 IST

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee will share screen space for the first time in a family comedy titled "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari".

They will be seen facing off in the Abhishek Sharma directorial that will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh.

"'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones," said Sharma.

"With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios' first in-house production. It's a start-to-finish schedule; we start shooting on January 6 till mid-March and release it before year-end," he added.

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, shared, "It's a new and unique concept, a mad family comedy with a powerful cast that will definitely entertain the audiences! We are happy to associate with Abhishek as the captain of this ship; excited to begin our journey next month."

--IANS

nn/vin

NewsKnow why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

Know why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

NewsSweetener Tour: Ariana Grande surprises fans with first ever live album

Sweetener Tour: Ariana Grande surprises fans with first ever live album

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jetha Lal cooks up a story about cooking, lands in soup

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jetha Lal cooks up a story about cooking, lands in soup

NewsBhabiji Ghar Par Hain' and 'Jijaji Chat Par Hai' share Christmas memories

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' and 'Jijaji Chat Par Hai' share Christmas memories

NewsHarry Potter: Emma Watson has small reunion with former co-stars

Harry Potter: Emma Watson has small reunion with former co-stars

NewsShriya Saran grooves to Naya Naya Love for Sab Kushal Mangal

Shriya Saran grooves to Naya Naya Love for Sab Kushal Mangal

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D

Song Lyrics of Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D

Movie ReviewThe Witcher Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

The Witcher Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande