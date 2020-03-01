  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Diljit Dosanjh photoshops himself with Ivanka Trump

Diljit Dosanjh photoshops himself with Ivanka Trump

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Mar 2020 15:48:02 IST

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh hilariously photoshopped himself in a picture of Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal.

Diljit took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, where he shared a photograph of himself on the bench, where Ivanka sat and got clicked in front of the Taj Mahal.

He captioned it: "Me and Ivanka. Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana... #tajmahal

Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda ?? (She went after me to see the Taj Mahal. Then I took her, what else could I have done?)"

The photograph currently has over 146K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The image, which Diljit photograph himself into, was taken during US President Donald Trump's visit last week. He was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

--IANS

dc/dpb

NewsIsha Koppikar to turn a cop in upcoming web show

Isha Koppikar to turn a cop in upcoming web show

NewsDivyendu Sharma: The definition of masculinity is changing

Divyendu Sharma: The definition of masculinity is changing

NewsChitrangda Singh expresses her love for handloom craft

Chitrangda Singh expresses her love for handloom craft

NewsInternational Women's Day: Top female artists gear up for a special song

International Women's Day: Top female artists gear up for a special song

News'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman shows dance moves to cancer kids

'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman shows dance moves to cancer kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

Song Lyrics of Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

Movie ReviewGuns of Banaras movie review : A misguided circus

Guns of Banaras movie review : A misguided circus

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Sukoon from It Happened In Calcutta

Song Lyrics of Sukoon from It Happened In Calcutta