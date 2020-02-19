  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Ishq wala Love songs from the serial Dill Mill Gayye

Ishq wala Love songs from the serial Dill Mill Gayye

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 19 Feb 2020 11:30:46 IST

Dill Mill Gayye was an Indian medical drama television series that aired on Star One from 20 August 2007 to 29 October 2010. It was a sequel to the Star Plus series Sanjivani - A Medical Boon.

It was one of the best youth shows on Indian television. The show focused on a new generation of medical interns with the crux being the love story between Dr. Armaan Malik, portrayed by Karan Singh Grover and Dr. Riddhima Gupta by Jennifer Winget and originally played by Shilpa Anand.

Also Read: These 'Naagin' songs from your favourite show 'Naagin'

We have a list of Dill Mill Gayye songs which will make you nostalgic and you will definitely go back to your childhood memories.

Check out the Dill Mill Gayye songs below:

Dil Mil Gaye songs

Dil Mil Gaye Title song

Ishq Leta Hai Kaise Imtihan

Kaisa hai yeh khumar

Asmaani Rang Ho

Related Topics

FeatureEkta Kapoor's K Serials will make you nostalgic

Ekta Kapoor's K Serials will make you nostalgic

FeatureThese top six films prove Sanjay Dutt can easily ace the roles of a lover, a rebel, a devil and lots more!

These top six films prove Sanjay Dutt can easily ace the roles of a lover, a rebel, a devil and lots more!

FeatureFive reasons why Angrezi Medium is a box full of entertainment for film lovers.

Five reasons why Angrezi Medium is a box full of entertainment for film lovers.

FeatureAhead of BB finale here is the list of biggest Bigg Boss controversies

Ahead of BB finale here is the list of biggest Bigg Boss controversies

FeatureWhich is your favoruite Valentine couple this Valentines day?

Which is your favoruite Valentine couple this Valentines day?

FeatureHappy Birthday: Rashami Desai's glamorous photos will make you fall in love with her

Happy Birthday: Rashami Desai's glamorous photos will make you fall in love with her

FeatureOriginal VS Remake 'BHANKAS' song: Which one is your favorite?

Original VS Remake 'BHANKAS' song: Which one is your favorite?

NewsWhy Ben Affleck dropped out of 'Batman' franchise?

Why Ben Affleck dropped out of 'Batman' franchise?

NewsSalman Khan gears up for upcoming US tour

Salman Khan gears up for upcoming US tour