Ishq wala Love songs from the serial Dill Mill Gayye

Dill Mill Gayye was an Indian medical drama television series that aired on Star One from 20 August 2007 to 29 October 2010. It was a sequel to the Star Plus series Sanjivani - A Medical Boon.

It was one of the best youth shows on Indian television. The show focused on a new generation of medical interns with the crux being the love story between Dr. Armaan Malik, portrayed by Karan Singh Grover and Dr. Riddhima Gupta by Jennifer Winget and originally played by Shilpa Anand.

We have a list of Dill Mill Gayye songs which will make you nostalgic and you will definitely go back to your childhood memories.

Check out the Dill Mill Gayye songs below:

Dil Mil Gaye songs

Dil Mil Gaye Title song

Ishq Leta Hai Kaise Imtihan

Kaisa hai yeh khumar

Asmaani Rang Ho