Dinesh Mehta on playing Lord Shiva in new TV show

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Dinesh Mehta, who is currently essaying the role or Lord Shiva in television show "Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein", feels it is amazing to play such a mythological character.

"It was high time for me to take a break from the negative characters and come up with something new and challenging. Playing Lord Shiva came to me as an opportunity and I'm enjoying my role. I feel I'll not be typecast anymore," Dinesh said.

Dinesh Mehta earlier essayed negative roles in television shows like "Yeh Hai Mohabbatien" and "Haiwaan: The Monster".

"Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein ", which features actress Gracy Singh in the titular role, airs on &TV.

--IANS

sim/bg