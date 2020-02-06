  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dinesh Mehta on playing Lord Shiva in new TV show

Dinesh Mehta on playing Lord Shiva in new TV show

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Feb 2020 19:41:17 IST

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Dinesh Mehta, who is currently essaying the role or Lord Shiva in television show "Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein", feels it is amazing to play such a mythological character.

"It was high time for me to take a break from the negative characters and come up with something new and challenging. Playing Lord Shiva came to me as an opportunity and I'm enjoying my role. I feel I'll not be typecast anymore," Dinesh said.

Dinesh Mehta earlier essayed negative roles in television shows like "Yeh Hai Mohabbatien" and "Haiwaan: The Monster".

"Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein ", which features actress Gracy Singh in the titular role, airs on &TV.

--IANS

sim/bg

NewsJonas Brothers reveal their new album is coming 'soon'

Jonas Brothers reveal their new album is coming 'soon'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

NewsEllie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

Ellie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

NewsKeanu Reeves begins shooting for upcoming sci-fi film

Keanu Reeves begins shooting for upcoming sci-fi film

NewsHere's a secret Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are hiding from Ranveer Singh

Here's a secret Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are hiding from Ranveer Singh

NewsSpiral: From the Book of Saw teaser - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot

Spiral: From the Book of Saw teaser - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa

Song Lyrics of 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Mere Liye Tum Kaafi from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Song Lyrics of Mere Liye Tum Kaafi from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

FeatureMUMBAI SAGA V/S BAAGHI 3: Emraan Hashmi tames Tiger Shroff's HEROPANTI?!!!

MUMBAI SAGA V/S BAAGHI 3: Emraan Hashmi tames Tiger Shroff's HEROPANTI?!!!