Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are 'Sunshine' couple

Television’s most adorable couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim always give us major couple goals. Dipika always makes time for her family and husband inspite her busy schedule

Dipika Kakar spending such quality time with her love Shoaib Ibrahim. Shoaib-Dipika loves surprising each other by doing sweet gestures for each other.

Dipika shared a series of photos and captioned, “When i have you by my side my world is brighter coz u are my Sunshine! P.S: I Love You @shoaib2087 #happyme #blessed”

They are seen walking through the path of love and twinning in matching outfits. Dipika is wearing a yellow top and denim while Shoaib is wearing a yellow jacket and denim. This sunshine couple is all things beautiful.

On the work front, Dipika Kakar is currently busy with her show ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ opposite Karan V Grover.

Check out the pictures of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s twinnng in yellow outfits below:

