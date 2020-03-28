Wedding day is very important for brides and young girls every girl want to look good in this time.Modern brides can now choose from an elaborate maang tikka to an understated mathapatti; this accessory brings elegance to every bridal look.

The traditional ornament of the Muslim bride, a jhoomar or passa is worn along with the maang tikka on the left side of the head, elevating their look to royalty.

Also Read: Tere Maathe Jhumar Damke: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs wearing stylish Maang Tikka

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Konkona Sen

Jhoomar are a dreamy, ethnic piece of jewelry. If you want to create a traditional look, then it is a win-win jewelry piece. Go for a center partitioned hair bun and add tikka in center and Jhumar on either right or left. You can match your jewelry with your dress as well.

From Dipika Kakar to Surbhi Jyoti these celebs are slaying in Jhoomar Tikka. Check out the celebs below:

Mahima Chaudhry, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Madhuri Dixit, Rekha and Rani Mukerji

Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza

Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora and Soha Ali Khan

Mira Rajput, Tara Sutaria and Preity Zinta

Tabu, Gauhar Khan and Kiara Advani

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan

Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri and Zoya Afroz

Amrapali Gupta, Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna

Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza and Shrenu Parikh

Dipika Kakar, Helly Shah and Shivangi Joshi

Tina Datta, Rashami Desai and Paridhi Sharma

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Samiksha Jaiswal

Jennifer Winget and Urvashi Rautela

Sargun Mehta