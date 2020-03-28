Dipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'
Wedding day is very important for brides and young girls every girl want to look good in this time.Modern brides can now choose from an elaborate maang tikka to an understated mathapatti; this accessory brings elegance to every bridal look.
The traditional ornament of the Muslim bride, a jhoomar or passa is worn along with the maang tikka on the left side of the head, elevating their look to royalty.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Konkona Sen
Jhoomar are a dreamy, ethnic piece of jewelry. If you want to create a traditional look, then it is a win-win jewelry piece. Go for a center partitioned hair bun and add tikka in center and Jhumar on either right or left. You can match your jewelry with your dress as well.
From Dipika Kakar to Surbhi Jyoti these celebs are slaying in Jhoomar Tikka. Check out the celebs below:
Mahima Chaudhry, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone
Madhuri Dixit, Rekha and Rani Mukerji
Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza
Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora and Soha Ali Khan
Mira Rajput, Tara Sutaria and Preity Zinta
Tabu, Gauhar Khan and Kiara Advani
Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan
Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri and Zoya Afroz
Amrapali Gupta, Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna
Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza and Shrenu Parikh
Dipika Kakar, Helly Shah and Shivangi Joshi
Tina Datta, Rashami Desai and Paridhi Sharma
Sanjeeda Sheikh and Samiksha Jaiswal
Jennifer Winget and Urvashi Rautela
Sargun Mehta