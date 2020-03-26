Dipika Kakar's saree game on point

  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 26 Mar 2020 17:30:36 IST

Television babe Dipika Kakar rose to fame from the serial Sasural Simar Ka and her recent serial Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi Rastogi.

From sharara suits to anarkalis, this woman is a style icon and her saree pictures will blow your mind.

Dipika Kakar saree looks are all drool-worthy and you would definitely pick one of these looks. She also slays in any color.

Check out Dipika Kakar’s saree looks below:

Dipika Kakar wore a coffee color saree with a beautiful smile.

Dipika's dark pink saree will brighten your day

Dipika wore a light green printed saree and killing in it.

Ohh two cuties in one frame. Dipika seen wearing a purple saree.

Pink Blush - Dipika's cute smile and this pink saree is just perfect

Orange is the new favorite color for Dipika Kakar.

Dipika in a light blue printed saree.

