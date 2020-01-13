  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dipika Kakar's 'Tea Dates' with her love Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar's 'Tea Dates' with her love Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar's 'Tea Dates' with her love Shoaib Ibrahim
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 13 Jan 2020 11:01:26 IST

Dipika Kakar who is busy with her current show ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ is spending some time with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

Dipika and Shoaib make it point to take some time off and enjoy their ‘Me’ time and it is all things love.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are 'Sunshine' couple

Dipika Kakar shared a few romantic pictures from her ‘Tea Date’ with Shoaib Ibrahim. She captioned, “I love these “Tea-Dates” of ours.... ❤️ @shoaib2087”

In the photos they are looking at each other with love and it is adorable . We totally love this sort of staring at each other. They are truly couple goals.

Recently Dipika also shared some photos in which they were twinning in yellow and shining bright as sunshine couple. This sunshine couple is all things beautiful.

Dipika and Shoaib met each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, they eventually fell in love. They married on February 2018.

Check out Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s romantic pictures below:

Related Topics

NewsRanveer Singh shares new character poster of '83'

Ranveer Singh shares new character poster of '83'

NewsBombshell: Margot Robbie opens up on MeToo movement in Hollywood

Bombshell: Margot Robbie opens up on MeToo movement in Hollywood

NewsGigi Hadid, Zayn Malik celebrate birthday together

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik celebrate birthday together

NewsDwayne Johnson to star in comedy series

Dwayne Johnson to star in comedy series

NewsTaapsee Pannu: Glad I made an impact

Taapsee Pannu: Glad I made an impact

NewsFarhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot soon

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot soon

NewsPoonam Dhillon opens up about her comeback

Poonam Dhillon opens up about her comeback

NewsRani Mukerji comes out in defence of married women being stereotyped

Rani Mukerji comes out in defence of married women being stereotyped

NewsVarun Dhawan wearing only underwear in the poster of 'Mr Lele'

Varun Dhawan wearing only underwear in the poster of 'Mr Lele'