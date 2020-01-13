Dipika Kakar's 'Tea Dates' with her love Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar who is busy with her current show ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ is spending some time with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

Dipika and Shoaib make it point to take some time off and enjoy their ‘Me’ time and it is all things love.

Dipika Kakar shared a few romantic pictures from her ‘Tea Date’ with Shoaib Ibrahim. She captioned, “I love these “Tea-Dates” of ours.... ❤️ @shoaib2087”

In the photos they are looking at each other with love and it is adorable . We totally love this sort of staring at each other. They are truly couple goals.

Recently Dipika also shared some photos in which they were twinning in yellow and shining bright as sunshine couple. This sunshine couple is all things beautiful.

Dipika and Shoaib met each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, they eventually fell in love. They married on February 2018.

Check out Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s romantic pictures below: