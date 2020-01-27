  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Diplo reacts to Sia's proposal for no-strings sex

Diplo reacts to Sia's proposal for no-strings sex

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 19:57:08 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) DJ Diplo has reacted to singer Sia's proposal for "no-strings sex."

A week after the "Cheap thrills" hitmaker made headlines with admission of a friends-with-benefit offer to the "Be Right There" deejay, he responded while refusing to detail further, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Diplo opene dup on the subject at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

"That's no comment. I love her to death and I value our relationship a lot more," said Diplo, according to people.com.

The 41-year-old said that he was unaware that Sia would tell all.

"She's a loose cannon and she does whatever she wants. She's spontaneous and insane, so I love her for that," he said.

Not long ago, Sia admitted to GQ magazine that she was not immune to her friend and collaborator Diplo's sexual appeal.

She said: "This year I wrote him a text and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship... If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsDil Hi Toh Hai season 3: Will Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani's love rekindle again?

Dil Hi Toh Hai season 3: Will Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani's love rekindle again?

NewsMakers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' promote in a spooky way

Makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' promote in a spooky way

NewsHorrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

Horrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

NewsAkshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

Akshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

NewsEkta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

Ekta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

NewsGRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

GRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

Movie Review'India On Film': Rare slices of an India bygone

'India On Film': Rare slices of an India bygone

Movie ReviewStation Master Phool Kumar short film review: A sweet little heart warmer

Station Master Phool Kumar short film review: A sweet little heart warmer

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Five More Minutes' by Jonas Brothers

Song Lyrics of 'Five More Minutes' by Jonas Brothers