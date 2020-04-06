  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Director Eric Rivas starts work on COVID-19 pandemic film

Director Eric Rivas starts work on COVID-19 pandemic film

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 17:45:00 IST

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Director Eric Rivas, known for the "Vamp Biker" series, says he has started work on a movie about the coronavirus pandemic in spite of his stars being in isolation due to the lockdown.

Rivas said he shot footage of the empty city over the weekend from his car, and the actors including porn star Ron Jeremy and the film's producer Noel Ashman are sending him videos of themselves performing their scenes, which Riva is editing together.

The film, which is reportedly titled as "Duke Of York", is about a dastardly movie producer who tries to trick a director into killing an Asian actor in a misguided attempt to take revenge for the disease.

"It's sort of a stand against xenophobia, and also about people's desperation during this time," Rivas said.

Other details related to the project including its release date are still under wraps.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsLord Mahavira jain bhajan's

Lord Mahavira jain bhajan's

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

NewsRicha Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Richa Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

NewsDrashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Drashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

NewsB'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

B'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

FeatureEk Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey

Ek Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey