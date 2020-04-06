Director Eric Rivas starts work on COVID-19 pandemic film

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Director Eric Rivas, known for the "Vamp Biker" series, says he has started work on a movie about the coronavirus pandemic in spite of his stars being in isolation due to the lockdown.

Rivas said he shot footage of the empty city over the weekend from his car, and the actors including porn star Ron Jeremy and the film's producer Noel Ashman are sending him videos of themselves performing their scenes, which Riva is editing together.

The film, which is reportedly titled as "Duke Of York", is about a dastardly movie producer who tries to trick a director into killing an Asian actor in a misguided attempt to take revenge for the disease.

"It's sort of a stand against xenophobia, and also about people's desperation during this time," Rivas said.

Other details related to the project including its release date are still under wraps.

--IANS

