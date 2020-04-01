  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Disha draws inspiration from Sofia Vergara for new video

Disha draws inspiration from Sofia Vergara for new video

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Apr 2020 07:03:02 IST

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Disha Patani took inspiration from Hollywood star Sofia Vergara's character Gloria from the popular sitcom "Modern Family" for a new video.

Disha took to Instagram, where she was seen mouthing a dialogue from the show.

The clip begins with the "Malang" star mouthing the dialogue: "People are always asking me, Gloria, When will you make baby? When Will I make Baby? I don't make baby, I am a baby."

She captioned the video with a "funny face" emoji.

Bollywood actor and Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha took to the comment section, where she dropped a few "laughing emoji".

Disha's clip currently has over 2.1 million views on the photo-sharing website.

On the acting front, she will be seen sharing screen space with her "Bharat" co-star Salman Khan in the upcoming movie "Radhe".

--IANS

dc/vnc/rt

NewsKaty Perry embraces her blackheads in 'quarantine selfie'

Katy Perry embraces her blackheads in 'quarantine selfie'

NewsRadhika Apte talks about the troubles daily wage workers are facing due to the pandemic

Radhika Apte talks about the troubles daily wage workers are facing due to the pandemic

NewsIs Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

Is Selena Gomez stalking former boyfriend Justin Bieber?

NewsBigg Boss 13: Which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai?

Bigg Boss 13: Which is your favourite version of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai?

NewsAnne Hathaway to feature in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

Anne Hathaway to feature in 'French Children Don't Throw Food'

NewsLizzo wishes to spread love & happiness amid COVID-19 crisis

Lizzo wishes to spread love & happiness amid COVID-19 crisis

FeatureFrom The Girl on the Train to The Fault in our Stars: Book adaptations in Bollywood to look out for

From The Girl on the Train to The Fault in our Stars: Book adaptations in Bollywood to look out for

NewsVideo: Tejasswi Prakash shares her stunts from Khatron Ke Khiladi

Video: Tejasswi Prakash shares her stunts from Khatron Ke Khiladi

FeatureApril Fool's Day 2020: Comedy Serials to binge watch during COVID-19 Lockdown

April Fool's Day 2020: Comedy Serials to binge watch during COVID-19 Lockdown