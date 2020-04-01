Disha draws inspiration from Sofia Vergara for new video

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Disha Patani took inspiration from Hollywood star Sofia Vergara's character Gloria from the popular sitcom "Modern Family" for a new video.

Disha took to Instagram, where she was seen mouthing a dialogue from the show.

The clip begins with the "Malang" star mouthing the dialogue: "People are always asking me, Gloria, When will you make baby? When Will I make Baby? I don't make baby, I am a baby."

She captioned the video with a "funny face" emoji.

Bollywood actor and Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha took to the comment section, where she dropped a few "laughing emoji".

Disha's clip currently has over 2.1 million views on the photo-sharing website.

On the acting front, she will be seen sharing screen space with her "Bharat" co-star Salman Khan in the upcoming movie "Radhe".

--IANS

dc/vnc/rt