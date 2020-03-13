  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 17:00:30 IST

Work hard and party harder! After a gigantically favourable run at the cinemas for Malang, the team celebrated the film's success followed by a grand party last night. The evening was a starry affair which saw the presence of the who’s who of the industry. Present at the party were the sparkling leading duo of the film, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with the makers and the cast.

Looking their dressed best, the cast was seen beaming with joy as the film charted a successful run at the box office and became a cinematic sensation amongst the audience. Alongside the leads, were the unshakable pivotal cast of the film, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Amruta Khanvilkar along with the producers of the film Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar were also spotted with the whole star-cast along with the director Mohit Suri.

The tight-knit team had a blast at the party. Malang gripped the nation with its thrilling storyline and literally unleashed madness with their awesome package of action, love, drama, thrill, and revenge which was applauded by the critics and the audiences, alike.

Malang blew the minds and captured the hearts of the audience as it successfully charted massive 62 crores at the box office. The movie injected us with suspense and kept the audience at the edge of their seat until the very last minute.

