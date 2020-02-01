Disha Patani: Am looking for a guy who makes me feel like a girl

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani normally gives an impression of an athletic and outgoing sort of a girl, but there is a sensitive romantic dee p within, going by what she said recently.

Asked to define love in a recent interview in pinkvilla.com, she replied: "I t's very important and also a driving force. Everything you do in life is ei ther for love, or because of love. How can you even live without love?a

For Disha, first impression matters most. "I have fallen in love at f irst sight too. For me, it's very important to fall in love. I love those fe eling of those butterflies on the first day. If I don't feel it on the first day, I feel it's not there."

True love, she added in the interview, is something that lets her be in touc h with her feminine self. "The only time I feel like a girl is when I 'm in a relationship. I'm looking for someone who makes me feel like a girl. "

She also revealed the "smallest things matter" to her in lov e and recalled she "was a big mess after my heartbreak".

Disha, who is gearing up for the release of her new film"Malanga on February 7, is reportedly dating actor Tiger Shroff, although she has been introverted about the issue in public.

"Malang" stars Disha alongwith Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

