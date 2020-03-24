Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister make funny 'bored in a house' video

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Mar 2020 17:03:02 IST

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna along with actress Disha Patani are getting bored at home -- at least that's what they have expressed through there latest funny "bored in a house" video.

To kill their boredom, Disha and Krishna have made a Tik Tok video. The two were seen dancing to the tunes of an amusing track "I'm bored in a house".

Disha shared this fun video on Instagram and captioned: "This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff."

On the work front, Disha's performance in her last release, "Malang" was applauded, and the film did good business. She will soon be seen sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming film "Radhe".

Tiger's new film "Baaghi 3" had opened to good response and was on its way to crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office, before the coronavirus pandemic forced all theatres to shut down.

