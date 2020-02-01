Disha Patani is bowled over by Jasprit Bumrah's swing!

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Disha Patani is clearly bowled over by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's cricketing skills.

"If I had to pick a matchwinning player, it would be Jasprit Bumrah. He is one of the finest players we have. It will be a proud moment for all of us on February 2, while Bumrah takes down the Kiwis," Disha declared, playing soothsayer for the India-New Zealand T20i match coming up on Sunday.

The oomph diva opened up on her cricket preferences at a promotional event for her upcoming film "Malang". She stars with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in the film.

Her co-star Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, roots for Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"Virat Kohli is 'sabka boss'! His passion steals the game from any opponent. The Malang cast will celebrate India's victory, post-match," Anil said, while sharing his views on Star Sports "Nerolac Cricket Live" along with his "Malang" co-stars, who will feature on the pre-show of the fifth T20I on Sunday.

Kunal Kemmu is a fan of Rohit Sharma's batting skills. "Rohit Sharma is the 'hitman' of Team India -- his confidence on the pitch is remarkable. He's a batting maestro who fearlessly attempts big shots and successfully scores match-winning runs for the team," he said.

Finally, Aditya Roy Kapur feels KL Rahul is an "outstanding all-round cricketer, so easy on the eye". He added: "He (Rahul) makes watching the game a pleasure. Can't wait to watch India take on New Zealand in this last one."

