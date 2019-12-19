  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Disha Patani is one of the hottest among all her contemporaries

Disha Patani is one of the hottest among all her contemporaries

Disha patani
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Dec 2019 12:00:59 IST

The hottest actress of Bollywood, Disha Patani has managed to be both "Nice" and "Sexy" at a time. She has garnered all the attention since her debut by playing the role of an innocent girl next door.

Also read: Disha Patani stuns in skimpy black swimwear

Disha Patani being just 3 films old has been touted to have a massive reach all over. Not only this, she has been elected as one of the hottest among all her contemporaries. Packed with 3 movies 'Malang', 'KTina' and 'Radhe' back to back, Disha is all set to break her on-screen image as she will be seen in an incredible and irresistible avatar.

By seeing her social media, we can clearly say that she is one of the sexiest ladies in B-town. She has set the new standards for herself after the look was revealed by the makers.

The camera more than that loves her and that is completely true with what we witness all across with her beautiful presence. The audience is gaga all over her and hence it's not tough for someone who looks like Disha does, to be alluring and desirable. Disha Patani is beautiful, graceful and versatile all in one package and we sure can't wait to watch this diva setting the screen on fire.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an eid 2020 release.

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleJacqueline Fernandez is all glammed up in a golden dress

Jacqueline Fernandez is all glammed up in a golden dress

Fashion & LifestyleViral Video: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal get into snow fight

Viral Video: Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal get into snow fight

Fashion & LifestyleDemi Lovato flaunts her new neck tattoo

Demi Lovato flaunts her new neck tattoo

Fashion & LifestyleAamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan stuns in her latest photoshoot

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan stuns in her latest photoshoot

Fashion & LifestyleNia Sharma's Red Alert look

Nia Sharma's Red Alert look

Fashion & LifestyleAnanya Panday gets ready for Christmas

Ananya Panday gets ready for Christmas

NewsKriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

NewsTelugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

Telugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

NewsCheck out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra

Check out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra