The hottest actress of Bollywood, Disha Patani has managed to be both "Nice" and "Sexy" at a time. She has garnered all the attention since her debut by playing the role of an innocent girl next door.

Also read: Disha Patani stuns in skimpy black swimwear

Disha Patani being just 3 films old has been touted to have a massive reach all over. Not only this, she has been elected as one of the hottest among all her contemporaries. Packed with 3 movies 'Malang', 'KTina' and 'Radhe' back to back, Disha is all set to break her on-screen image as she will be seen in an incredible and irresistible avatar.

By seeing her social media, we can clearly say that she is one of the sexiest ladies in B-town. She has set the new standards for herself after the look was revealed by the makers.

The camera more than that loves her and that is completely true with what we witness all across with her beautiful presence. The audience is gaga all over her and hence it's not tough for someone who looks like Disha does, to be alluring and desirable. Disha Patani is beautiful, graceful and versatile all in one package and we sure can't wait to watch this diva setting the screen on fire.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an eid 2020 release.