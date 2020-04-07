  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Disha Patani looks gorgeous in post-workout pic

Disha Patani looks gorgeous in post-workout pic

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020 20:06:55 IST

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a gorgeous post work-out photograph herself.

Disha took to Instagram to share the picture, taken after what appears to be a gruelling workout session.

In the photograph, Disha flashes the peace sign while pouting and winking. She is seen wearing a grey sports bra and fiery orange sports shorts.

Disha's sister Khusboo Patani dropped a comment on the image. She wrote: Hell yeah!" with a muscle emoji.

The latest photograph of Disha currently has 1.8 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in "Radhe" starring superstar Salman Khan.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsThrowback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

Throwback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

NewsCovid-19: Will Smith kicks off his own web show via Snapchat

Covid-19: Will Smith kicks off his own web show via Snapchat

NewsUrvashi Rautela attempts the trending #Gendaphoolchallenge for Jacqueline Fernandez

Urvashi Rautela attempts the trending #Gendaphoolchallenge for Jacqueline Fernandez

NewsLady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert

Lady Gaga has announced a star-studded One World: Together at Home concert

NewsAkshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

Akshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Running Over' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'Running Over' by Justin Bieber

FeatureGet ready to claim your slice of Nostalgia with these shows which are back on TV

Get ready to claim your slice of Nostalgia with these shows which are back on TV

NewsThrowback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!

Throwback: A fan went beyond bounds with her love for Sanjay Dutt leaving him shocked, surprised and happy!